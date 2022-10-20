FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in FMC by 40.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $116.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $90.44 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

