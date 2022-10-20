Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $258.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

