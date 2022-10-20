Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $121,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $77,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $396,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

FSP stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $258.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $200,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

