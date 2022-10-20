Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $13,862,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $849,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $8,678,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $739,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of -0.64.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

