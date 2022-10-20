Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.3% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $21,621,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 368.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 91,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.82.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

