Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,003.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,503 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,815.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8,532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,976.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

