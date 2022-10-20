Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,988 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 104,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.62.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.40. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

