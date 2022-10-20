Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 705.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,672 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $10,389,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 28.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,870,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 54.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,324,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 822,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 90.7% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,639,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 779,508 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Price Performance

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.60%.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.