Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Gerdau had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

