Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

