Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gray Television Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GTN opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

