Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 38,578 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Dot by 47.8% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 264,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85,589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Green Dot by 36.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Green Dot by 173.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 84,939 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $958.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. William Blair cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

