Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 48,600 shares.The stock last traded at $148.31 and had previously closed at $146.09.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,338,000. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 36.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
