Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 48,600 shares.The stock last traded at $148.31 and had previously closed at $146.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 42.53%. The company had revenue of $330.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,338,000. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 36.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

