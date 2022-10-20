Guidewire Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $54.04 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

