Harley-Davidson Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,383 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 2,215 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $34.83 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.