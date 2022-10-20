Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth $172,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth $204,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAYN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Stock Up 1.5 %

HAYN stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $541.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Haynes International had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $130.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Haynes International Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

