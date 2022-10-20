Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

