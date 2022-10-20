Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Update

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 951.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after buying an additional 1,317,332 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,913,000 after acquiring an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 97.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 454,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $11,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

NYSE HLF opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $47.86.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.