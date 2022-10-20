Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,730,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 30,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.