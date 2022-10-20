Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hibbett by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 222,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.71. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

