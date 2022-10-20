Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

