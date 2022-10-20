HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 8.1% Higher

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 1,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 397,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.
A number of research firms have commented on HCM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
HUTCHMED Trading Down 6.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
