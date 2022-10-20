HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 8.1% Higher

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 1,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 397,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HCM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

See Also

