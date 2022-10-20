IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 125,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,586,846 shares.The stock last traded at $1.23 and had previously closed at $1.06.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.77.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $603.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 153.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,539 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,673 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

