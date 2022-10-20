IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in IDEX by 28.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.