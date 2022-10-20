Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 510,861 shares.The stock last traded at $46.87 and had previously closed at $46.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Imperial Oil Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.