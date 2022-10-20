Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 510,861 shares.The stock last traded at $46.87 and had previously closed at $46.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

