Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 368.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 91,529 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $5,452,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 54,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.82.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $433.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

