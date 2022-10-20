International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

