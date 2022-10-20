Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wedbush cut their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

