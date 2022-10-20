Investors Buy Large Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Cameco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cameco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $4,166,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. Cameco has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

