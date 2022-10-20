Investors Purchase High Volume of Lockheed Martin Call Options (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 15,851 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,431 call options.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $439.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

