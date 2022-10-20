Investors Purchase High Volume of Lockheed Martin Call Options (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 15,851 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,431 call options.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT opened at $439.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
