Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the average volume of 205 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Ping Identity to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair cut Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.60. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

