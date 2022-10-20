Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -120.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

