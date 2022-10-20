iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 89,781 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

Shares of ECH opened at $23.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

