iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 84,490 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

