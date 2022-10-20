iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 563.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 84,490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TUR opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

