iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 560,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 31,495,036 shares.The stock last traded at $176.09 and had previously closed at $172.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.31 and its 200-day moving average is $181.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWM. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

