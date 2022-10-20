iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $167.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.23. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

