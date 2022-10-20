Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $250,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $790,000. Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.3% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 367.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.6 %

JACK stock opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.