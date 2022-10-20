James D. Helin Sells 2,000 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CVGW opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $568.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVGW. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

