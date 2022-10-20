James Hambro & Partners Acquires 234,960 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

James Hambro & Partners increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,869.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,960 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,068.2% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,529.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,949,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,626 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,092.7% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,921.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 103,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.