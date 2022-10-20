James Mitch Stevison Sells 1,691 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 236.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of brokerages have commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,943,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,657,000 after purchasing an additional 359,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,117,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.