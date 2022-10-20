Jing Nealis Sells 15,405 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 15,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $84,881.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,763.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $88,617.60.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jing Nealis sold 2,434 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $11,877.92.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $141,600.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $141,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $243,000.00.

SES AI Trading Up 8.1 %

SES opened at $6.24 on Thursday. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

