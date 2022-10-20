Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

