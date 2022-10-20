Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 368.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,529 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.69 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $433.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.73.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.82.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

