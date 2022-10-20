JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,793,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,142 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,890,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,121,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,142,000 after purchasing an additional 366,027 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27.

