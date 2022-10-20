Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KALU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KALU shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -171.74 and a beta of 1.07. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.57). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -789.74%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $31,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

