KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

