KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 1.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in KB Home by 3.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 569,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KBH. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.