KBC Group NV Acquires 6,979 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $573,306. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

