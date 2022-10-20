KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 23,471.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after buying an additional 56,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.79. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -231.21%.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $276,452.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,931,709.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $276,452.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,709.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $398,476.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,978,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,969,174.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 114,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,679 over the last 90 days. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.